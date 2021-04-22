Researchers evaluated MPV-A and MCV-AC utilization patterns to provide evidence for China to upgrade the national meningococcal meningitis vaccination strategy.

Researchers included children born between 2008 and 2017 registered in HZIIS. Researchers used descriptive epidemiological methods to characterize the data. Researchers collected AEFI from the Chinese national adverse event following the immunization information system to compare the safety of MPV-A and MCV-AC.

Researchers analyzed data of 1149,027 children from HZIIS. The average immunization rate of the meningococcal meningitis vaccine was 97.50%. Percentages of children using MPV-A-only, MCV-AC-only, and MPV-A/MCV-AC sequential schedules were 68.20%, 29.73%, and 2.07%, respectively. The vaccination rate of MCV-AC-only increased by age, and it was higher in resident children than in-migration children. The incidence rate of AEFI of MPV-A and MCV-AC was 53.36 per 100,000 and 62.13 per 100,000, respectively.

Children in Hangzhou had high MenV coverage. MCV-AC-only schedule use increased by year and was higher in urban areas among locally born children. Both MPV-A and MCV-AC were safe for children, while MCV-AC could protect against Men-C more effectively. This supports the rationale to introduce MCV-AC into China’s EPI system for free instead of MPV-A.

Researchers: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/21645515.2020.1809264