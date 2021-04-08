The time immediately after birth is a uniquely sensitive period, especially the first hour, which provides a unique bonding and early breastfeeding initiation opportunity. Early skin-to-skin contact between mother and baby during this time stabilizes the newborn infant’s blood sugar, releases stress after birth, promotes psychological and emotional well-being, and positively affects the infant in terms of temperature control, metabolism, acid-base balance, and respiration. However, a cesarean birth may provide a unique opportunity for the father or partner to bond with the newborn offspring.

The study’s purpose was to contribute to how midwives manage the separation between mother and child after a cesarean section and how they try to address the difficulties they encounter.

Data were collected from 12 interviews and subjected to inductive qualitative content analysis.

The study demonstrated the importance of enabling midwives to reflect on their daily work and indicated that the partner’s role and participation after a cesarean section should receive greater focus and be part of routine care. Together with national policies on minimizing separation after a cesarean section, these suggestions could lead to equal care delivery for families.

