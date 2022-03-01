Despite the increased frequency of chronic inflammatory disease (CID), current trends in CID-related cardiovascular disease (CVD) mortality are rare. For a study, researchers compared CVD mortality trends in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) to the general population. They analyzed patterns and trends in proportional CVD mortality in CID compared to the general population using various causes of death information from the National Center for Health Statistics from 1999 to 2019. They looked at 11,154 IBD CVD deaths, 58,337 RA CVD deaths, 6,227 SLE CVD deaths, and 17,826,871 CVD deaths in the general population. They discovered that between 1999 and 2019, proportional CVD mortality reduced dramatically in the IBD group (25% to 16%), RA group (34% to 25%), and the general population (41% to 31%), but did not change in the SLE group (15% to 15%). Patients with SLE who died from CVD were around 10 years younger than CVD descendants with RA, IBD, or the general population. The proportion of CVD mortality in the White population was greater than in the African American group (IBD [19% vs 16% –18%] and SLE [14% –16% vs 12–14%], respectively).

Researchers aimed to identify current trends in CVD mortality in the CID community and to understand current demographics in CVD mortality in CID. Although proportional CVD mortality fell in the overall population, patients with RA, and IBD, there was no change in SLE patients. More research was needed to understand the distinctions.

Reference:journals.lww.com/jclinrheum/Abstract/2022/03000/Proportionate_Cardiovascular_Mortality_in_Chronic.7.aspx