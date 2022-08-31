Prostate cancer (PCa) risk can be predicted using the polygenic risk score (PRS), which has shown potential. However, the use of PRS in people with non-European heritage has received scant research.

Using 68, 86, or 128 PCa-associated single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) discovered by a thorough Genome-wide association study (GWAS) in the population of European ancestry, researchers created PRS. The PRS precise value for each ancestry was adjusted using a calibration technique. In East Asia (ChinaPCa Consortium, n=2,379), Europe (UK Biobank, n=209,172), and African America (African Ancestry Prostate Cancer Consortium, n=6,016), the study was carried out.

When compared to people with average PRS (in the 40th to 60th percentile), those with the highest PRS (in the >97.5th percentile) had a risk of PCa that was more than 2.5 times higher in both European (odds ratio [OR] = 3.79, 95% CI=3.46-4.16, P<0.001) and Chinese people (OR = 2.87, 95% CI= 1.29–6.40, P=0.010) and slightly lower in African Americans (OR=1.77, 95% CI=1.22–2.58, P=0.008). Increased PRS was likewise linked to an earlier start of PCa when compared to the lowest PRS (in <2.5th percentile) (All log-rank P<0.05). Across all heritage communities, the highest PRS contributed to having a 5- to 12-fold greater lifetime risk & 5–10 years sooner at illness beginning than the lowest category.

They showed that European-GWAS-based PRS could also accurately predict PCa risk in populations with Asian and African ancestry.

Reference: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/pros.24431