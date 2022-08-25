For a study, researchers sought to examine the elements of patient relationships that doctors value and how they believe such interactions affect feelings of burnout to fill this knowledge gap. About 20 family medicine specialists selected via convenience and snowball sampling took part in semi-structured interviews for this qualitative study. The research team then conducted a thematic analysis using an iterative process. Patient-centered care, continuity, effective care, trust, and communication emerged as key themes. Patient-centered care, continuity, effective treatment, trust, and purpose & mission were the 5 key themes that surfaced. The 5 main themes emerged from the descriptions of the participants’ significant relationships with their patients: continuity, effective care, trust, purpose, and mission. Professional relationships with patients aim to enhance their quality of life, and participants emphasized the importance of meaningful contact in this regard. Establishing a strong therapeutic alliance through consistency, person-centered care, and effective treatment formed the foundation for the meaning of these interactions. Participants were adamant that meaningful contacts with patients keep them from burning out. Numerous burnout solutions have concentrated on changing the individual (physician), but accumulating evidence indicates that the health system has to change. The findings of this study suggested that system-level initiatives aimed at enhancing and emphasizing physicians’ sense of continuity and connection with their patients may negatively influence efforts to decrease and prevent burnout.

Source: jabfm.org/content/35/4/716