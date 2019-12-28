Infection with HPV 6, 11, 16, 18 less prevalent among women receiving one, two, three doses of HPV vaccine.

FRIDAY, Dec. 27, 2019 (HealthDay News) — U.S. women who have received one dose of human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine have similar protection as women who have received two or three doses, according to a research letter published online Dec. 27 in JAMA Network Open.

Kalyani Sonawane, Ph.D., from the UTHealth School of Public Health in Houston, and colleagues analyzed data from the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey for 2009 to 2016 to assess the prevalence of HPV infection for 1,620 women (mean age, 22.2 years). Overall, 1,004 were unvaccinated and 616 had received at least one dose of HPV vaccine (106, 126, and 384 had received one, two, and three doses, respectively).

The researchers found that infection with HPV type 6, 11, 16, or 18 was significantly less prevalent among women who had received one, two, or three doses of HPV vaccine compared with unvaccinated women (prevalence, 2.4, 5.1, and 3.1, respectively, versus 12.5 percent). Prevalence did not differ significantly for one versus two or one versus three doses. Unvaccinated women had a higher predicted probability of infection with HPV 6, 11, 16, or 18 compared with women who received one, two, or three doses in adjusted analyses (7.4 percent versus 2.3, 5.7, and 3.1 percent, respectively).

“If ongoing trials confirm sufficient efficacy and sustained duration of protection from a single-dose regimen, vaccine initiation (as opposed to the series completion) will become a more achievable metric of population coverage,” the authors write.

Two authors disclosed financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

Abstract/Full Text