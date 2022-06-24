For a study, researchers sought to understand that previous research had linked posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) to cardiovascular and metabolic disease. A variety of PTSD treatments can be effective in reducing PTSD symptoms. This study aimed to conduct a systematic review of studies to determine whether PTSD treatment was associated with improved cardiovascular and metabolic outcomes. Investigators conducted a systematic review of the literature to identify studies examining the effects of PTSD treatments on metabolic, cardiovascular, and diabetes outcomes. Cardiovascular disease and diabetes health outcomes included common metabolic syndrome measures such as glycemic control, blood pressure, triglycerides, and so on, and diabetes and cardiovascular disease incidence and mortality. About 5 different databases were thoroughly searched, and 11 relevant studies were recovered and analyzed. Cognitive-behavioral therapy (heart rate variability and blood pressure), prolonged exposure (heart rate and heart rate variability), and SSRIs have all been linked to PTSD improvement. They have been shown to improve cardiovascular or metabolic outcomes in people with PTSD (blood pressure). Several PTSD treatment modalities were linked to better cardiovascular health and a lower risk of cardiovascular-related mortality. Given the small sample sizes, lack of follow-up studies, and widespread use of military populations in PTSD and chronic disease research, these findings should be interpreted with caution. More research was needed to determine whether PTSD treatments reduce the risk of metabolic, diabetic, and cardiovascular disease.

Source:www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0022399922000782