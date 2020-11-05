There have been many studies that have been conducted so far in order to unravel the side effects of aspergillus infection which is present in both the patients who are suspected of ventilator-associated pneumonia. This feature actually remains unfeatured because of the reason that there is an absence of the definition of disease in the local parlance. In addition, there has been very much limited access to sensitive diagnostic tests. A further attempt is made to estimate the prevalence and outcomes of Aspergillus infection in adults with suspected ventilator-associated pneumonia. The studies were conducted in a limited population comprising of nearly 547 people and hence, it was discovered at the end that nearly 45 percent were able to meet the definition of probable aspergillus. There was an estimated prevalence of 12.4 percent and hence, there was 95 percent confidence in this regard. The estimated prevalence of probable aspergillus infection in this geographically dispersed multicenter UK cohort indicates that this condition should be considered when investigating patients with suspected ventilator-associated pneumonia.

Ref art: https://www.atsjournals.org/doi/full/10.1164/rccm.202002-0355OC