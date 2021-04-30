The latest installment of the #PWChat series centered around the status of mental healthcare in the United States.

Below are the highlights from the chat. You can read the full transcript here, by scrolling through the questions and answers provided by participants in reverse chronological order.

Welcome to the latest #PWChat, on delays in care because of the #COVID-19 pandemic, with co-host @DrLindaMD. Our plan is to go until 3pm EST, officially, but let’s keep the convo going well after! pic.twitter.com/UZBWFXxwWt — Physician's Weekly (@physicianswkly) April 29, 2021

Q1: What are some of the most significant impacts of delays in care because of the #COVID-19 pandemic?#PWChat pic.twitter.com/tTKIQ9BLeu — Physician's Weekly (@physicianswkly) April 29, 2021

Yes, I've seen this as well. Now, they are trying to catch up. Is that happening in your area as well? #Pwchat — Linda Girgis MD (@DrLindaMD) April 29, 2021

#PWCHAT Q1 delays- transitioning patients and providers to telemed — Faisal Qureshi (@fqure) April 29, 2021

We are seeing many more breast cancers diagnosed in a much later stage due to delayed mammograms & fear of in person visits . This will clearly impact need for chemo/XRT, survival and reconstructive options. #PWChat — Robert Tuchler MD (@NY_Tuck) April 29, 2021

Unfortunately, yes. Many are putting off cancer screenings. #Pwchat — Linda Girgis MD (@DrLindaMD) April 29, 2021

This worries me a lot wrt HCC and HCV/HBV screening/inoculation. Once HCC is established, the outlook isn't very good, so really really really important to avoid HCC#pwchat — Matthew Loxton (@mloxton) April 29, 2021

Many patients are afraid to come in because they fear getting #COVID19. Cancer for example. People are not going for screening exams, like mammograms and colonoscopies. #Pwchat — Linda Girgis MD (@DrLindaMD) April 29, 2021

Yes, I had many patients who've had surgeries, such as cataracts, rescheduled several times. #Pwchat — Linda Girgis MD (@DrLindaMD) April 29, 2021

Because of "system" issues, people being afraid to go get it done, or both?#PWChat — Physician's Weekly (@physicianswkly) April 29, 2021

In my area, it's both. We're having to make new guidelines all the time to deal with the pandemic. #Pwchat — Linda Girgis MD (@DrLindaMD) April 29, 2021

Did/do you see it more with some specialties over others?#PWChat — Physician's Weekly (@physicianswkly) April 29, 2021

Yes. Dermatology, rheumatology, and a few others. #pwchat — Linda Girgis MD (@DrLindaMD) April 29, 2021

Q4: Healthcare professionals can’t make their patients adhere to care plans, but could some of these delays in care been avoided? How?#PWChat pic.twitter.com/Uif80OBy3b — Physician's Weekly (@physicianswkly) April 29, 2021

I've had more patients using continuous glucose monitors and these make a big difference for many. #Pwchat — Linda Girgis MD (@DrLindaMD) April 29, 2021

What about for those without access to telemedicine or knowledge/understanding of how to use it?#PWChat — Physician's Weekly (@physicianswkly) April 29, 2021

We need to educate them how to use them. For those who don't have the ability to do video call, a phone call can do it. #PWchat — Linda Girgis MD (@DrLindaMD) April 29, 2021

Q6: What can #healthcare professionals do to get patients who have delayed care back on track?#PWChat pic.twitter.com/bWatGVVTsD — Physician's Weekly (@physicianswkly) April 29, 2021

Know you've kept in touch with your patients, but what about those who haven't? Should offices be emailing/calling/texting their patients saying it's safe to come back in?#PWChat — Physician's Weekly (@physicianswkly) April 29, 2021

Yes, whatever it takes. If a patient I haven't seen in for a while calls for a refill, I try to get them to do a follow up, either in the office or by telemedicine to see how they are doing. #Pwchat — Linda Girgis MD (@DrLindaMD) April 29, 2021

Kinda jumped the gun there on Q7: How do #healthcare professionals get the message out to patients that they shouldn’t be scared to schedule office visits?#PWChat pic.twitter.com/vLEvZgvfow — Physician's Weekly (@physicianswkly) April 29, 2021

Good job! I was hesitant to go in for a physical because I take care of my 91-year-old dad and was terrified to bring the virus home to him. SO…my doctor signed me up for a vaccination the next day! 10 days after my 2nd shot, I had my physical. Thanks, Doc! — Mary (@GR8MPG) April 29, 2021

Q8: What role has telehealth played in avoiding delays in care? Could/Should it have been utilized more? #PWChat pic.twitter.com/M3twF22ER5 — Physician's Weekly (@physicianswkly) April 29, 2021

A8. Many diseases can be monitored via telemedicine. Patients can check their own blood sugars, blood pressures, etc at home and then discuss it with telemedicine. It should be utilized more. However, before the pandemic, insurance wasn't covering it. #pwchat https://t.co/fOs8L9a0HD — Linda Girgis MD (@DrLindaMD) April 29, 2021

Q9: How can issues in access to care (lacks of necessary tech for telehealth, transportation, insurance) that have been compounded by, or directly result from, #COVID-19 and resulted in delays in care be addressed/overcome?#PWChat pic.twitter.com/7x4iyLuL3Q — Physician's Weekly (@physicianswkly) April 29, 2021

A9. More social services are needed these days. We need to connect patients to available services. Many patients don't realize they are eligible for medical transportation for example. #PWChat https://t.co/HuT5DRFKDX — Linda Girgis MD (@DrLindaMD) April 29, 2021