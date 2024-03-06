QOL Similar With Different Hemiarthroplasty Approaches

Outcomes of a data published in JAMA Open Network showed no difference in QOL among patients with acute femoral neck fracture who received a posterolateral approach or direct lateral approach for hemiarthroplasty, despite reporting higher rates of dislocation and reoperation after posterolateral surgery. Due to the lack of high-quality evidence to improve hip fracture care regarding the surgical approach of hemiarthroplasty, researchers compared 6-month outcomes for PLA vs DLA among 843 patients with acute femoral neck fracture in a natural experiment alongside a multicenter, randomized clinical trial with a primary outcome of health-related QOL after surgery. At 6 months, the mean EQ-5D-5L utility scores were 0.50 (95% CI, 0.45-0.55) after DLA and 0.49 (95% CI, 0.44-0.54) after PLA, with 77% of patients completing the study. According to the researchers, the high dislocation risk and reoperation after PLA without clear benefits could justify a recommendation for DLA. An economic evaluation done in tandem with the study may give an insight into costs and benefits associated with DLA and PLA to better inform recommendations on the surgical approach for older patients with hemiarthroplasty after hip fracture.

Author Devyn Osborne