SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

QOL Similar With Different Hemiarthroplasty Approaches

Mar 05, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Posterolateral or Direct Lateral Surgical Approach for Hemiarthroplasty After a Hip Fracture
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2813843

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

Author

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement