The researchers did this study to examine whether exposure to IPV was associated with reversible contraceptive use in ever-pregnant partnered women. The researchers conducted a longitudinal panel study. Four hundred and seventy-eight pregnant women were interviewed. IPV was assessed at baseline and follow-up, with women classified as never abused, ending abuse, continued abuse, or new abuse. Reversible contraceptive use was defined as women using any form of contraception. AORs were used to assess the association between reversible contraceptive use, IPV patterns, and IPV exposures at follow-up.

Eighty percent of the women were not pregnant and with a partner at follow-up. Half were using reversible contraceptives and twenty-eight percent were sterilized. Women exposed to a continued abuse pattern, or any IPV at follow-up had higher odds of reversible contraceptive use than those not exposed, even after adjusting for demographic factors. No significant differences in the type of reversible contraceptive used were found between women exposed or not to IPV.

The study concluded that IPV exposure was associated with more reversible contraceptive use. Abuse inquiring at health facilities providing contraceptives should be implemented to identify women exposed to IPV and provide adequate support.

Reference: https://srh.bmj.com/content/38/4/221