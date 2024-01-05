SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Rates of Loop Closure Are Below Satisfactory for Telehealth

Jan 05, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Completion of Recommended Tests and Referrals in Telehealth Vs In-Person Visits
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2811870

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Maelys J. Amat, MD, MBA

    Division of General Medicine and Primary Care
    Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

     

    Maelys J. Amat, MD, MBA, has indicated to Physician’s Weekly that she has no financial issues to disclose.

Advertisement

PW PODCAST

MEETING BRIEFS

Business of Medicine

View all
Advertisement