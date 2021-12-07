The researchers looked at the particular obstacles that sepsis survivors encounter, as well as the patient-level and hospital-level risk variables that have been linked to hospital readmission following sepsis survival.

They examined the causes and effects of readmissions in this group before finishing with a discussion of readmission prevention techniques and future objectives.

Readmissions to the hospital are common, and they raise mortality and expenses while decreasing quality of life. In recent years, readmission rates have come under increased attention as part of a wider push to enhance the quality and value of healthcare in the United States. According to emerging evidence, sepsis survivors are at high risk for hospital readmission and have readmission rates comparable to survivors of congestive heart failure, acute myocardial infarction, pneumonia, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diseases whose readmission rates determine federal reimbursement penalties.

Reference:journals.lww.com/clinpulm/Abstract/2018/05000/Readmissions_Among_Sepsis_Survivors__Risk_Factors.1.aspx