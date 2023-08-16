 Real-World Assessment Demonstrates Benefits of Oral Therapy for Infective Endocarditis - Physician's Weekly
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Real-World Assessment Demonstrates Benefits of Oral Therapy for Infective Endocarditis

Aug 16, 2023

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Real-World Application of Oral Therapy for Infective Endocarditis: A Multicenter, Retrospective, Cohort Study
https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/cid/ciad119/7071558

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Sarah Freling, MD

    Sarah Freling, MD
    Los Angeles General Medical Center
    Keck School of Medicine
    University of Southern California

    Sarah Freling, MD, has indicated to Physician’s Weekly that she has no financial interests to disclose.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

Physician’s Weekly Daily Brief

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

Physician’s Weekly Daily Brief

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement