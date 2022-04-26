For a study, researchers sought to discover a link between monocyte number and the progression of Aortic stenosis (AS). From January 2016 to June 2021, they looked at 220 patients with AS who had at least 2 echocardiograms with a maximum delay of more than or equal to 180 days. The aortic jet velocity (Vmax) and mean pressure gradient were used to classify the severity of AS. When Vmax grew at a rate of more than or equal to 0.3 m/s per year, it was considered a rapid progression of AS. The cut-off value of the receiver-operating characteristic curve was used to separate patients into low and high monocyte groups. The 2 groups’ AS progression was compared. The relationship between monocyte number and rapid advancement was discovered using a variety of binary logistic regression models. 52.7% of the population was in rapid progression during a median of 601 days of echocardiographic follow-up (interquartile range 353 to 909). Vmax and mean pressure gradient progression were also faster in the high monocyte group (p=0.020 and P=0.030, respectively). In the low monocyte group, the percentage of patients with severe AS increased by 5.4%, while in the high monocyte group, it climbed by 16.9%. The quantity of monocytes was found to be positively linked with quick advancement in several binary logistic regression models. Finally, a larger monocyte number was linked to a faster progression of AS.

Source:www.ajconline.org/article/S0002-9149(22)00123-0/fulltext