This study clearly states that The data concerning the association of smoking and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are limited. The effects of cigarette smoking on OSA still remain obscure.

To reveal the impact of smoking on obstructive sleep apnea. About 384 patients with the diagnosis of OSA through full night polysomnographic (PSG) examination were included to the study. The demographic data (age, sex and BMI), complaints and medical history, status of smoking as non-smokers and smokers, smoking frequency (cigarettes/day), polysomnograhic data comprising apnea hypopnea index (AHI), non-REM sleep AHI (NREM AHI), REM sleep AHI (REM AHI), minimum oxygen saturation (min SaO2) were recorded for all the subjects. Non-smokers and smokers were compared in terms of severity of OSA.

Our study detected a higher rate of severe OSA in male smokers and smokers with BMI < 30. PSG data did not yield statistically significant differences in non-smokers and smokers. OSA severity was not found correlated with smoking frequency. Along with the study results, the impact of smoking on OSA is still controversial. Prospective studies with larger sample size may be contributive to further evaluation of the association of OSA with smoking.

For latest news and updates Email-id is invalid By signing up, you will receive emails about Physician's Weekly products and you agree to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Reference link-https://academic.oup.com/fampra/article/38/2/180/5944718