In patients with T2D, remnant cholesterol (remnant-C) levels were linked with major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), independent of LDL-C, and remnant-C variability helped identify those at higher risk for cardiovascular disease, according to a study published in Diabetes Care. Researchers conducted a post hoc analysis of remnant-C and MACE data among patients with T2D for more than 3 months. A total of 10,196 participants were included, with further visit-to-visit variability analysis of 9,650 individuals. During follow-up, 17.8% of participants developed MACE. Regardless of LDL-C concentrations, residual lipid risk (remnant-C ≥31 mg/dL) identified individuals at a higher MACE risk. Within each LDL-C subgroup, high baseline remnant-C was linked with a higher MACE risk.