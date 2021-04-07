The study aimed to investigate the reproductive health challenges in Nigeria of male and female street beggars and reproductive health services by female street beggars.

The study had a cross-sectional descriptive design. An interviewer-administered questionnaire, designed by the authors, was used to elicit information from 100 male and female street beggars recruited over four weeks in Ife-Ijesa zone, south-western Nigeria. Information was obtained about male and female participants’ reproductive health challenges and female participants’ use of reproductive health services.

More than a third of participants were aged ≥60 years, 57% were men, 82% were from the Hausa tribe, and 92% were Muslims. The main reasons for street begging were poverty and physical handicap. Although most street beggars were aware of the availability of reproductive health services and where to access them, only a small proportion of female street beggars had given birth in hospitals and family planning services.

The study concluded that Street beggars are a poor and vulnerable group with reproductive health challenges. They have difficulty accessing reproductive health services because of physical disabilities and related low socioeconomic status.

Reference: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/13625187.2020.1774537