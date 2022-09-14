In recent years, sentinel node mapping (SNM) has become increasingly popular as a treatment for clinically evident early-stage endometrial cancer (EC). Here, researchers looked at and examined how well 3 separate methods of nodal assessment held up over time. Patients with EC who underwent nodal assessment between January 1, 2006, and December 31, 2016, were the focus of this retrospective analysis from multiple institutions. Researchers used a propensity-matched technique to help eliminate some potential sources of bias. Of the 940 patients who met the study’s criteria, 174 (18.5%), 187 (19.9%), and 579 (61.6%) underwent SNM, SNM followed by backup lymphadenectomy (LND), or LND alone, respectively. About 500 patients were chosen using a 1:1:2 propensity score matching algorithm, with 125 receiving SNM, 125 receiving SNM with a backup LND, and 250 receiving LND. The study population’s baseline characteristics were consistent across the 2 groups. Nodal disease prevalence was 14%, 16%, and 12% among patients with SNM, SNM with backup LND, and LND, respectively. Overall, low volume nodal illness was identified in 19 individuals (7.6%). There were no statistically significant differences between the 3 methods in terms of disease-free (P=0.749) or overall survival (P=0.899) in the survival analysis. After adjusting for uterine risk factors, the method of nodal evaluation did not affect survival rates either. This research concluded that SNM was just as effective as LND regarding long-term oncologic outcomes.

