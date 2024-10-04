Risk Factors and Outcomes of Renal Tumors in Birt-Hogg-Dubé Syndrome

Photo Credit: liangpv

The following is a summary of “Diagnosis of renal tumors in Birt-Hogg-Dube syndrome: Clinical presentation and risk factors in a single-center retrospective cohort,” published in the October 2024 issue of Nephrology by Kijlertsuphasri et al.

Birt-Hogg-Dube (BHD) syndrome is an irregular genetic condition that increases the risk of developing renal tumors, primarily affecting patients in mid-to-late adulthood.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating risk factors, age ranges, and outcomes related to renal tumor development in patients with BHD.

They involved 149 patients diagnosed with BHD (2000 and 2023), collecting data on demographics, pulmonary function, laboratory results, radiologic findings, and histopathology. Logistic regression was used to identify risk factors for renal tumors and performed survival analysis from diagnosis to death or last follow-up.

The results showed 26% (39 out of 149) of patients with BHD developed renal tumors, with a mean detection age of 53.61 years. Older age and male sex were significant predictors of tumor development (OR 1.05; 95% CI, 1.01–1.08, P=0.002) and (OR 2.59; 95% CI, 1.17–5.73, P=0.02). Time to all-cause mortality was shorter in patients with renal tumors (Log-rank P=0.02), though no deaths were cancer-related.

The study concluded that older age and male sex are key risk factors for renal tumor development in BHD, with most cases detected in the late 40s to early 50s.

