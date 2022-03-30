Following radical nephrectomy and venous thrombectomy (RN-VT), patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) can experience satisfactory long-term survival, according to a study published in the Journal of Oncology.

LuLin Ma, PhD, and colleagues assessed the long-term oncologic outcomes of patients with RCC with post-RN-VT venous thrombus in a prospective investigation conducted from January 2014 to September 2020. Using the Kaplan-Meier method, the researchers analyzed cancer-specific survival (CSS), overall survival (OS), and recurrence-free survival (RFS).

Cancer-Specific Deaths Occurred in More Than One-Fifth of RCC Patients

Among participants, 31.5% died during a median follow-up of 31 months, with cancer-specific deaths reported in 22.2%. CSS rates were measured at 89.3% and 72.7%, at 1 and 3 years, respectively. OS rates at 1 year, 3 years, and 5 years were 87.0%, 62.1%, and 44.8%, respectively, with a median OS of 56 months (95% CI, 47.6-64.3 months).

For patients with stage M1 RCC, the 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year OS rates were 78.0%, 41.5%, and 23.3%, respectively, with a median OS of 27.0 months (95% CI, 22.0-42.0 months). Patients with stage M0 RCC experienced 1-year and 3-year RFS rates of 81.2% and 52.3%, respectively, with the median RFS of 38.0 months (95% CI, 32.5-43.5 months).

Adjuvant Therapy With Better Cancer-Specific Survival

Dr. Ma and colleagues performed multivariate analyses that indicated a correlation with poorer CSS in perinephric fat invasion (HR, 1.53; 95% CI, 1.03-2.26), sarcomatoid differentiation (HR, 2.85; 95% CI, 1.64-4.95), papillary RCC (HR, 2.95; 95% CI, 1.80-4.82) or other RCC (HR, 3.88; 95% CI, 2.03-7.41), Fuhrman grade 3 (HR, 2.10; 95% CI, 1.28-3.44) or 4 (HR, 3.55; 95% CI, 2.09-6.03), and distant metastasis (HR, 1.76; 95% CI; 1.18-2.63). Adjuvant therapy (HR, 0.63; 95% CI, 0.43-0.92) was linked with improved CSS.

“With the advances of surgical technique and systemic therapy, the long-term survival of RCC patients with RCC with venous thrombus is expected to improve,” the study authors concluded.