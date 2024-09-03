Role of ED Procedure Team in Efficiency and Revenue Growth

Photo Credit: FatCamera

The following is a summary of “Development and Implementation of a Novel Emergency Department Based Procedure Team for Inpatient Hospital Procedures,” published in the August 2024 issue of Emergency Medicine by Greenstein et al.

Emergency medicine (EM) needs an emergency physician (EP) to master various procedures and skill sets.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to outline the development and implementation of an ED-based procedure team for inpatient care.

They conducted a study between June 6, 2022, and December 31, 2023, describing the development and implementation of an ED team. The integral approaches were central and arterial lines non-tunneled dialysis catheters, with precise approaches for safety and consistency.

The results showed that out of 525 procedures conducted, the average number of procedures completed per month was 27.3, with midline insertions and paracentesis being the most common. On average, 4.8 hours per month were needed to achieve these procedures, with a tendency toward stabilization over time. Financially, the team secured 516 cases at $98 per case and observed a positive payment trend.

They concluded that the ED Procedure team is vital in providing basic patient procedures, improving resident training, and achieving promising revenue consequences.

Source: jem-journal.com/article/S0736-4679(24)00270-1/abstract