Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are a prevalent issue, particularly among women. Recurrent urinary tract infections (rUTIs) are difficult to treat, and while preventive medicines can be beneficial, they exacerbate antimicrobial resistance and have adverse effects. For a study, researchers sought to determine the role of probiotics in the management of UTIs, therefore, they did a systematic review of the literature. All English language papers reporting on randomized trials and cohort studies were chosen, with the exception of young patients (18 years) and patients with neurogenic bladders.

The inclusion criteria were satisfied by 9 papers (772 patients), with a mean age of 34.2 (range 18–65 years). A wide range of probiotics was employed. Two research concluded that probiotics might lower the incidence of rUTIs, however, the remaining investigations yielded ambiguous findings. The reduced side effect profile and tolerance, which enabled for strong patient compliance with the treatment method, was a crucial advantage revealed.

There was insufficient clinical evidence to support the function of probiotics in the therapy of rUTIs, and based on the present data, probiotics could be a possible intervention to reduce rUTIs, however more randomized trials would assist establish its formal place in the treatment algorithm.

