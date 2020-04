MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia reported 1,667 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the national tally of confirmed cases to 13,584.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the country rose by 12 to 106, the Russian coronavirus crisis response center said.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Gabrielle T├ętrault-Farber; Editing by Toby Chopra)