MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia said on Tuesday 174 people with the coronavirus had died in the past 24 hours, a record one-day amount that pushed the nationwide death toll to 3,807.

Officials reported 8,915 new cases on Tuesday, pushing its overall case tally to 362,342.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)