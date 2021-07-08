The current study aims to assess the prevalence, degree of knowledge, and attitudes toward seasonal influenza vaccination among Jordanian older persons. Between May and July 2018, a close-ended questionnaire was distributed to older individuals (65 years or older) in two major cities in Jordan. A p-value of less than 0.05 was regarded as the statistical significance cutoff level. Only 1.2 percent (n = 6) of the 500 participants received a seasonal influenza vaccine the previous year. 47.8 percent of those polled had strong understanding about influenza disease and vaccines. Although around 61 percent of older persons reported that the influenza vaccination is effective in preventing influenza, 49.8 percent reported that influenza may be treated with the influenza vaccination. Furthermore, 27% believe that the influenza vaccine is useful for older persons. In terms of vaccine attitudes, 24.6 percent were positive, and 40.6 percent strongly agreed/agreed that influenza is a dangerous disease in older persons and that they should get the influenza vaccination to avoid it.

The findings of this study revealed an exceptionally low prevalence of influenza vaccination among older persons, as well as a low level of influenza vaccine knowledge and attitudes.

