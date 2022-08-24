For a study, researchers sought to find that therapy with more (or less) energy causes a greater (or smaller) reduction in IOP. Regarding the degree of trabecular meshwork pigmentation, similar findings were made. No correlation between race and altered dosage response in SLT was discovered. There were hints that treating the entire 360 degrees rather than just narrower arcs would result in greater IOP reduction. It was discovered that the IOP decrease brought on by SLT was comparable to that offered by topical drugs. There was currently no consensus on the optimal SLT energy level for this application because all published pulse energies for SLT lead to a similar decrease in IOP. There was also a dearth of research regarding the optimal SLT energy dosage for use in individuals of various ethnicities and levels of trabecular meshwork pigmentation. Both this metric and each of the aforementioned criteria require more research. Although there was growing evidence to support its usage as a first-line treatment for IOP reduction, several different SLT techniques were

bin use. The goal of this study of the literature was to look for any connections between SLT energy and IOP-lowering efficacy in the literature.

