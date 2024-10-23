Sex Differences in Brain-Predicted Age Among Individuals With Pelvic Pain

Photo Credit: temet

The following is a summary of “Brain predicted age in chronic pelvic pain: A study by the multidisciplinary approach to the study of chronic pelvic pain research network,” published in the October 2024 issue of Pain by Leech et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the relationship between chronic pelvic pain and accelerated brain aging rate.

They used T1-weighted MRI scans to determine brain-predicted ages for 492 patients with chronic pelvic pain and 72 controls, calculating the brain-predicted age gap (brainAGE). Regression models were used to estimate if chronic pelvic pain could explain brainAGE and brain aging rate, controlling for covariates. Secondary analyses examined the association between brainAGE and factors that subtype chronic pelvic pain (inflammation, widespread pain, and psychological comorbidities).

The results showed a significant association between chronic pelvic pain and brainAGE, but the effect differed by sex. Women with chronic pelvic pain had higher brainAGE than female controls, while men with chronic pelvic pain had lower brainAGE than male controls. However, this effect was not statistically significant in men or women when analyzed independently.

They concluded that preliminary evidence suggests an association between inflammatory load and brainAGE.

Source: journals.lww.com/pain/abstract/9900/brain_predicted_age_in_chronic_pelvic_pain__a.744.aspx