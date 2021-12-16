Shared decision-making (SDM) is a new field that has the potential to enhance healthcare. The purpose of this study was to investigate the idea of SDM, how it had been studied or utilized in the treatment of asthma, and how it may be adopted to enhance adherence and result in pediatric asthma.

Healthcare providers frequently fail to involve their patients in clinical decision-making by failing to present all available options, as well as associated risks and benefits, in light of the patient’s values, preferences, concerns, lifestyle, and perceived barriers to following various treatment regimens. SDM, it is suggested, is better to a clinician-controlled approach and may enhance patient outcomes. This is especially significant in the management of chronic illnesses, because patient adherence to treatment regimens may improve if the patient is actively involved in decision-making. In pediatrics, the clinician–parent-child relationship complicates the decision-making process even further. There was no research on how to successfully interact and communicate with children at various developmental levels, or how to bring the parent and kid perspectives together to operate as a unit. SDM has the potential to improve disease management satisfaction, treatment adherence, and patient-centered outcomes in pediatric asthma, but more research is needed to determine its effectiveness and to establish guidelines on how to implement SDM in the clinical setting while taking into account the input and preferences of all stakeholders’ perspectives.

