In this research, scientists wanted to look into the effectiveness and safety of endoscopic local mitomycin C (MMC) infiltration after oesophageal dilatation for children with persistent post corrosive oesophageal stricture (OS). This study comprised children who were admitted to Cairo University Specialized Paediatric Hospital with refractory post corrosive OS. By the end of the dilation procedure, MMC had been infiltrated endoscopically at the stricture site. The results were dysphagia score (DS) and periodic dilation index (PDI). During the study’s inclusion period, 17 children met the inclusion criteria. There were seven boys and ten girls. During the follow-up period, an average of 3.8 dilation sessions with MMC infiltration was conducted per patient, with a total dosage of 1 mg administered at each session. The average duration of follow-up was 9.5 months. The median DS improved from DS 3 before the MMC application to DS 0 at the most recent follow-up (P < 0.001). Furthermore, following MMC treatment, the median PDI decreased from 1 to 0.75 (P = 0.052). After 6 months, sixteen patients (94%) were free of dysphagia. Seven individuals suffered modest post-dilation bleeding that healed spontaneously, without the need for a blood transfusion. In the included series, there were no infiltration-related problems. Stricture-site MMC endoscopic infiltration at the conclusion of a dilatation session was found to be safe and effective in enhancing the DS and PDI.

Reference:journals.lww.com/jpgn/Fulltext/2019/12000/Short_term_Effects_of_Mitomycin_C_Infiltration_for.10.aspx