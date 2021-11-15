The article summarizes recent advances in our knowledge of the intricate connections between pollen and plant food sensitization patterns that result in pollen fruit syndrome and the potential danger of widespread symptoms rather than localized oropharyngeal responses upon consumption. Understanding this risk will help to determine management measures, which may include the use of epinephrine. The capacity to analyze molecular components of meals and pollen has recently enabled for better definition of reaction patterns. These elucidate intricate patterns of IgE reactivity and sensitization mechanisms. A more exact description of these patterns will allow for a more accurate assessment of the risk of severe food responses after consumption.

Despite advancements in diagnostic testing, there is still no totally accurate way to detect whether a person suffering from pollen fruit syndrome is at danger of a systemic response. A risk assessment for the particular patient must be used to make the decision to prescribe an epinephrine auto injector.

Reference:https://journals.lww.com/co-allergy/Abstract/2016/08000/Should_patients_with_pollen_fruit_syndrome_be.13.aspx