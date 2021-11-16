Staffing shortages continue to plague private medical practices as valuable employees are tempted by higher wages and competitive benefits in other fields. But there is something to be said about loyalty and the draw of a happy, positive work environment. Following are simple steps to help your band of employees stay happy, engaged, and loyal.

Show appreciation. Your staff diffuses crises daily. When you witness one of these patient-quelling miracles or problem-solving feats of strength, take the time to acknowledge it. An office environment’s biggest morale crusher is feeling unappreciated. The old approach of “well, that’s their job and I pay them—so that shows appreciation” is not going to cut it. Complimenting an employee don’t cost a dime, but it can save you time and the cost of replacing them if your acknowledgements are handed out consistently and appropriately. Invest in them. Keeping compensation competitive is important in every work environment, but according to ProficientRx, investing in your staff goes beyond a healthy paycheck. Take the time to get to know your employee’s long-term career goals. Do they eventually want to become a physician assistant? Partner with them to help make this goal a reality through letters of recommendation, a flexible schedule to attend classes, or, perhaps, subsidized educational costs.

Give them a voice. A small office problem can become a big office problem when it is ignored. Give employees a chance to express concerns or share suggestions. Suggestion boxes are an easy way to bring topics to the table. You can review the submissions and present them at team meetings. Not every suggestion needs to be enacted, but simply addressing the issue may go a long way in creating a collaborative environment.

Stay positive. The vibe of an office, though intangible, can go a long way in creating a productive and positive workplace or a soul-crushing nine-to-five. Office attitude starts from the top, so always remember to keep your negativity to a minimum. You may also need to weed out consistently negative employees. A poor attitude can sometimes be contagious.