SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore reported 623 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the city-state’s total infections to 5,050.

One new death was reported on April 17, raising the toll to 11.

The health ministry said 558 of the new cases were linked to foreign workers in dormitories, which now account for more than half of the Southeast Asian nation’s infections.

(Reporting by John Geddie and Philip George; Editing by Toby Chopra and Amy Caren Daniel)