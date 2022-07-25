High amounts of sitting time are associated with an increased risk for all-cause mortality and major CVD across economically diverse countries, according to a study published in JAMA Cardiology. Researchers examined the association between sitting time and mortality and major CVD in countries at different economic levels. The analysis included 105,677 adults aged 35-70 in 21 high-income, middle-income, and low-income countries, with a median followup of 11.1 years. Compared with less than 4 hours per day of sitting, longer sitting time (at least 8 hours per day) was associated with an increased risk for all-cause mortality, major CVD, and the composite of both. The association of sitting time with the composite outcome was stronger in low-income and lowermiddle-income countries versus high-income and upper-middle-income countries. For participants who sat for at least 8 hours per day, there was a 17% to 50% higher risk for the composite outcome across physical activity levels, with risk attenuated with increased physical activity levels.