Small foreign bodies (FBs) in the urogenital tract were recorded in a few children, and their management remains challenging. For a study, the researchers sought to describe the features and treatment of spherical FBs in children’s genitourinary tracts that were less than 0.6 cm in diameter. The clinical data of spherical FBs excised in the researcher’s hospital from June 2013 to June 2020, including demographics, location, symptoms, imaging tests, and treatment methods was documented and retrospectively examined. A total of 10 patients were enrolled in the study: 6 females and 4 boys. Their ages ranged from 5.1 to 16.8, with a mean of 9.2 years old. The sickness could last anywhere from 3 hours to a year, and symptoms could return in some individuals. Their imaging characteristics were examined and assessed, and 6 patients had color Doppler ultrasonography, 1 patient was suspected of having an FB in the vaginal canal, 7 patients had an X-ray examination, and FBs were found in 6 of them. Endoscopic minimally invasive surgery was used to remove all of the FBs. 6 vaginal FBs were successfully retrieved via vaginoscopy. In contrast, removal by transurethral cystoscopy failed due to mutual attraction, which was abolished by laparoscopy under pneumovesicum in the remaining 4 cases. After a 3-month to 2-year follow-up, there was no perforation or fistula formation and no urethral strictures in boys. Small spherical FBs are clinically uncommon; they might be challenging to identify with imaging tests and readily missed. For diagnosing and removing genitourinary spherical FBs, minimally invasive endoscopy remains the gold standard.

Source:bmcpediatr.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12887-022-03114-7