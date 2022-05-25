It aims to provide insights into distinct features of atopic dermatitis (AD) in populations with the skin of color (SOC) and recommendations on the role of skincare in treating AD in a variety of populations. A literature review, panel discussions, and an online review process were used to investigate best clinical practices in treating AD patients with SOC and providing expert guidance for skincare use, such as gentle cleansers and moisturizers. Some studies found differences in skin barrier properties between racial/ethnic groups in AD pathophysiology, which might have implications for barrier function. Variations in morphology, severity, and distribution of AD in SOC populations were reported. Epidemiologic studies indicate a higher prevalence among self-identified Blacks/African Americans and higher health-care utilization for AD among both Blacks/African Americans and Asian/Pacific Islanders. Pigmentary sequelae, including hyperpigmentation, hypopigmentation, and depigmentation, were always a distinct feature of AD in patients with SOC that might also contribute to the disorder’s impact on quality of life. Because of the increased visibility of scale and dryness in melanin-rich skin, xerosis could be more stigmatizing in SOC. Racial/ethnic differences in the prevalence of pruritus were reported, which may have implications for AD in SOC. Treatment and maintenance of AD in patients with SOC should include long-term inflammation control, effective skin barrier protection strategies, and cultural practices. Further research will aid in tailoring patient education and fostering individualized approaches to treatment, adjunctive skincare across a wide range of patient populations, and a better understanding of racial/ethnic variations in Alzheimer’s disease.

