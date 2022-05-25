UVR exposure to the skin damages DNA, resulting in mutagenesis, carcinogenesis, cellular death, and photoaging. Wrinkling, erythema, skin laxity, uneven skin texture, and hyperpigmentation were also signs of photoaging. When applied to human skin, photolyase would be an exogenous DNA repair enzyme that can restore DNA integrity. Antioxidants also were important in reducing UVR-related molecular damage. To determine the efficacy and safety of a tinted mineral-based sunscreen with 10.7% zinc oxide (SPF50) and the active ingredients photolyase, antioxidants (Peptide Q10), and peptides in both protecting and repairing photoaging signs. Patients with Fitzpatrick skin phototypes II-IV applied sunscreen daily for 84 days in an open-label, single-center 12-week study. VISIA photography was done at 6- and 12-week intervals. Clinical photoaging parameters such as overall photodamage, fine wrinkles, coarse wrinkles, skin tone evenness, tactile roughness, and radiance were assessed by researchers and subjects. According to the Global Aesthetic Improvement Scale (IGAIS), 63% of patients improved at week 6 and 81% improved at week 12. According to the Subject Global Aesthetic Improvement Scale (SGAIS), 58% and 62.5% of patients reported improved skin at weeks 6 and 12. Both the study group and subjects reported improvements in skin radiance and overall facial aesthetics. This tinted mineral-based SPF50 sunscreen with photolyase, antioxidants, and peptides would be effective at repairing some clinical signs of photoaging and was safe to use every day.

Source:jddonline.com/articles/evaluation-of-an-spf50-sunscreen-containing-photolyase-and-antioxidants-for-its-anti-photoaging-prop-S1545961622P0517X/