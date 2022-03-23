In individuals with multiple sclerosis (MS), researchers sought to determine the role of cognitive dysfunction in motor disability and structural disease-related burden. About 81 healthy controls and 109 relapsing-remitting (RR) MS patients underwent a 3.0T MRI with quantification of T2-lesion volumes (LV), T1-LV, and normalized brain volumes, as well as a functional examination (9-Hole Peg Test [9-HPT], Timed 25-Foot Walk Test [T25FW], and the expanded disability status scale [EDSS]). RRMS patients also had their neuropsychological Univariate analysis and hierarchical linear regression used to investigate the relationship between demographic, clinical, cognitive, MRI, and functional variables. The Spatial Recall Test and the Symbol Digit Modalities Test were positively connected with 9-HPT (p≤0.005) and T25FW (p≤0.049) in RRMS. At the same time, the Paced Auditory Serial Addition Test (PASAT) was negatively correlated with 9-HPT (p≤0.014). Normalized brain sizes (p≤0.013), T2-LV, and T1-LV (p≤0.009) were all substantially linked with 9-HPT and T25FW. EDSS was chosen as a predictor of T25FW (adjusted-R2=0.186) and 9-HPT with the addition of sex, normalized grey matter volume, and PASAT 2″ (adjusted-R2=0.352) in hierarchical regression models. Beyond the influence of structural disease-associated load, motor and cognitive performance were connected in RRMS patients, enabling the integration of motor and cognitive assessment in therapeutic settings.

