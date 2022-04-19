For a study, the researchers sought to present a method for visualizing the glaucomatous change in a 2D S/F space. The structural score was developed using 64 normal and 64 glaucomatous eyes from Group I. The structural-functional progression vectors were plotted on 957 glaucomatous eyes in Group II. The subjects were divided into 2 groups. Group, I was a cross-sectional group that was utilized to create a structural score and then used for longitudinal measures of patients in Group II for vectorial analysis. As a functional score, the visual field index was used. To characterize structural (x) and functional (y) advancement, vectors were constructed for each eye. The structural and functional components were determined with linear models of optical coherence tomography scores and visual field index. In the 2D S/F space, the resultant vector and associated confidence interval were shown. In Group I, 64 eyes were normal and 64 glaucomatous eyes. In Group II, investigators calculated 957 vectors (957 eyeballs from 582 OAG patients). The mean (±SD) follow-up length was 6.9 (±1.5) years, with a −4.3 (±5.4) mean baseline mean deviation (MD). There were 159, 288, 299, and 211 eyes in the preperimetric, mild, moderate, and severe groups. These groups had mean baseline MDs of 0.8, −1.0, −3.7, and −11.2 dB, respectively, and mean vector slopes of 0.88, 1.00, 1.98, and 2.69. They described a method for visualizing glaucoma progression in a two-dimensional S/F space. The approach integrates a vast amount of longitudinal numerical data and gives the practitioner a quick and intuitive overview of the patient’s glaucoma progression.

Source:journals.lww.com/glaucomajournal/Fulltext/2022/04000/Structural_Functional_Glaucoma_Progression.7.aspx