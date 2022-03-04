Past research linked high salt consumption to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and all-cause mortality in persons with hypertension. The research conclusions on the impact of intake in people without hypertension have been contradictory. Researchers set out to compare the risks of incident CVD and all-cause mortality among sodium-containing acetaminophen users with those of non-sodium-containing formulations. Using the Health Improvement Network, 2 pieces were conducted among individuals with and without hypertension. For a study, the researchers used marginal structural models with an inverse probability weighting to adjust for time-varying confounders to assess the link between sodium-containing acetaminophen and each consequence during a one-year follow-up. Incident CVD (myocardial infarction, stroke, and heart failure) occurred and overall mortality. Sodium-containing acetaminophen initiators had a lower incidence of CVD (122 events out of 4,532, 1-year risk: 5.6% vs 3,051 events among 146,866 non-sodium-containing acetaminophen initiators, 1-year risk: 4.6%). The average weighted hazard ratio (HR) was 1.59 (95% CI 1.32–1.92). Among people without hypertension, 105 CVDs occurred among 5,351 people who started sodium-containing acetaminophen (1-year risk: 4.4%) and 2,079 among 141,948 non-sodium-containing acetaminophen initiators (1-year risk: 1.0%).(1-year risk: 3.7%), with an average weighted HR of 1.45 (95% CI 1.18–1.79). The outcomes of specific CVD events and all-cause mortality were comparable. Among people with or without hypertension, sodium-containing acetaminophen (APAP) use was linked to a higher risk of CVD and all-cause mortality. According to the research, individuals should have avoided excessive sodium intake through acetaminophen use.

Link:academic.oup.com/eurheartj/advance-article/doi/10.1093/eurheartj/ehac059/6535634?searchresult=1