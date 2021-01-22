The study aims to understand the complications that lead to unexplained stillbirths in Tanzania and Zambia. It also aims to develop and implement culturally-acceptable interventions for the same.

It is a mixed-methods study focusing on the primary, secondary, and tertiary facilities in Tanzania, Zambia, Mwanza, and Mansa. The researchers studied 2000 case records and also conducted qualitative interviews with women and their partners (who underwent stillbirths) for a theoretical approach. For the quantitative study, 1997 subjects who delivered at tertiary facilities were considered.

There were 261 stillbirths recorded with 10% in Zambia and 16% in Tanzania. It was 2.09% and 2.24% previously, respectively. Women with a history of stillbirth are more likely to have a stillbirth. 28% of the cases had an unexplained cause. Moreover, the specialists in those facilities had poor communication skills, lack of empathy, and unskilled methods while counseling those families. The unknown cases prevented the families from grieving too.

Women with previous stillbirth history have higher chances of stillbirths in the future. Moreover, an appropriate method of investigation for such an increased incidence is essential. Training and support for health professionals in this area are essential to improve the future care and experience of the individuals. Communication with grieving families should be enhanced.

Ref URL: https://obgyn.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/1471-0528.16629