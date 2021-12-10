The major cause of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections worldwide are mother-to-infant transmission (MIT). The goal of the multinational study was to analyze the barriers to HBV prevention (MIT).

The Federation of the International Societies for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition created a cross-sectional study. (FISPGHAN) The poll was issued to HBV specialists from FISPGHAN’s five-member societies, and 63 of 91 countries/regions replied. The percentage of countries with vaccine programs, the timing of the first dose of HBV vaccine, the availability of HBV vaccine for outborn neonates, the payment of HBV vaccine and hepatitis B immune globulin, screening HBV markers during pregnancy, and antivirals to highly infectious pregnant mothers are the main outcome measures. 11% of the participating countries/regions did not have newborn HBV vaccination programs in place. The first dose of vaccination was administered within 24 hours in 36% of all countries and 100% of African nations. The recommended birth dosage for outborn neonates was unavailable in 45% of the nations studied, including 92% of African and 50% of Latin American countries/regions. During pregnancy, 44% of nations do not check for maternal viral indicators, and 46% do not administer antiviral medication in the third trimester for highly viremic expectant women.

For latest news and updates Email-id is invalid By signing up, you will receive emails about Physician's Weekly products and you agree to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This research revealed a number of impediments to reaching the objective of avoiding HBV MIT. To overcome these barriers to achieve the objective of avoiding HBV MIT, comprehensive public health strategies to increase vaccination coverage rate, deliver HBV vaccine for out-born neonates, screen maternal HBV markers, and treat highly viremic expectant moms are recommended.

Reference:journals.lww.com/jpgn/Fulltext/2019/12000/Survey_of_Impediments_to_Prevention_of.6.aspx