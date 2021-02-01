One of the most prevalent urinary tract diseases is bladder cancer. Patients who receive early-stage treatment respond well. But follow-up tests are required for years due to the high risk of recurrence. This study estimates the survival rate of patients based on various demographic factors.

The retrospective study had a cohort of 321 patients with bladder cancer. The study used their medical records to collect demographic data. The researchers also conducted telephone and in-person interviews. Log-rank test and Kaplan-Meier analysis revealed the survival curve. The groups were compared, and the Cox proportional hazards model explored the risk factors’ effects.

The patients’ median survival rate was 63.2 months in the 54.7 to 72 range. The survival rates for 1, 3, and 5 years were 87%, 68%, and 54%, respectively. Multiple analyses using the Cox model showed a hazard ratio (HR) of 11.8 for the male gender. The other main variables were 65+ age with HR of 4.1, and occupation. The disease stage also impacted the survival rate of the patients. The income level and well-differentiated tumor grade had an HR of 0.4 and 3.2.

The bladder cancer patients’ survival rate is relatively low. Disease stage impacts the survival rate, and so appropriate access to diagnostics is necessary. Planned screenings and treatment services, especially for men, have to be adequate.

Ref: https://bmcurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12894-020-00769-1