ZURICH (Reuters) – The peak of Switzerland’s coronavirus epidemic could be reached by the early summer, Daniel Koch, head of the Swiss government’s communicable diseases division, said on Tuesday.

Health Minister Alain Berset warned though that extraordinary measures to contain the virus would remain in force for some time, since vulnerable groups still need to be protected even once the number of infections begin to subside.

“It will last, we must show endurance,” Berset told a press conference in Lucerne. “This year, April will be a different kind of April.”

(Reporting by John Revill and John Miller)