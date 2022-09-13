Researchers sought Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), a chronic autoimmune disease that frequently affects multiple organs and tissues, for a study. It is treatable with medications; nevertheless, consideration should be given to the patient’s quality of life. Based on existing research, this study sought to assess the impact of SLE on female sexual function. The PubMed, Embase, and Cochrane Library databases were searched for eligible studies published up to November 9, 2021. This review included all English studies that compared sexual function between women with SLE and healthy women. In addition, a meta-analysis was carried out in accordance with the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses guidelines. About 3 electronic databases yielded a total of 367 records. This meta-analysis eventually included 5 studies involving 710 women with SLE and 2,059 healthy women. The results showed a significant decrease in total Female Sexual Function Index scores in women with SLE (mean difference = -1.74, 95% CI=-3.14 to -0.34, P=0.02), implying that healthy women had better sexual function than those with SLE. Researchers’ findings suggested that SLE could have a negative impact on sexual life quality in terms of desire, arousal, and pain. As a result, women with SLE should have their sexual function closely monitored.

Source: advancesinrheumatology.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s42358-022-00257-0