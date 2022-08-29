For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the efficacy and safety of transanal minimally invasive surgery for anastomotic stenosis therapy. This investigation has already been conducted. The research for this study was conducted at a sizable cancer center. Participants in this study were those with rectal anastomotic stenosis who underwent colorectal surgery between September 2017 and June 2019 and were admitted to the Sir Run Run Shaw Hospital. The primary outcome was the operational success rate. The secondary outcomes included preoperative variables, surgical problems, stoma closure concerns, and the chance of stenosis recurrence. Transanal minimally invasive surgery was used to treat anastomotic stenosis in 9 patients with end-to-end anastomosis and a history of colorectal cancer. The patients’ ages ranged from 52 to 82. The anal verge and the stenosis were separated by 5 to 12cm. The stenosis had a 0.3 cm median diameter. About 4 cases involved completely obstructed rectal lumens. On 8 out of 9 patients, transanal minimally invasive surgery with radial incision and cutting was effectively completed. The average length of a procedure was 50 minutes. After the treatment, 1 patient developed symptomatic procedure-related perforations; nevertheless, with conservative care, the patient recovered. No perioperative deaths occurred. Because primary rectal surgery had led to proximal colon ischemia, 1 patient underwent a transverse colostomy a month following transanal minimally invasive surgery. Again, there were no perioperative fatalities. A month after transanal minimally invasive surgery, 1 patient had a transverse colostomy because primary rectal surgery had caused proximal colon ischemia. A protected loop ileostomy was performed on 8 patients. Stomas were sealed in 88% of patients who underwent transanal minimally invasive surgery, and follow-up examinations revealed no blockage or recurrence of stenosis (21–42 mo).

