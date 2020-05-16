BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand on Saturday reported no new coronavirus cases or deaths as the country begins to reopen businesses and ease restrictions.

“Today there are two zeros … thank you all Thais who have given their cooperation,” a spokesman for the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, said.

This is the second day since March 9 that the country has reported no new daily cases.

Thailand on Sunday will allow malls and department stores to re-open. It will also shorten a nighttime curfew by one hour, to 2300 to 0400, from 2200 to 0400.

Thailand has reported a total of 3,025 cases of the coronavirus and 56 fatalities.

