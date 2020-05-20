BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand on Wednesday confirmed one new coronavirus case, bringing its total cases to 3,034.

There were no additional deaths reported. The new case, a Thai citizen travelling from Bahrain, was a detected during quarantine, said spokesman for the government’s coronavirus task force, Taweesin Wisanuyothin.

There have been 56 deaths overall from coronavirus in Thailand and 2,888 patients have recovered.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Martin Petty)