BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand reported six new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing its total to 3,015 cases since the outbreak began in January.

The new cases were all in Thailand’s southern provinces, including four on the tourist island of Phuket and one each in Narathiwat and Yala provinces, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Daily new cases in the single digits have prompted Thailand to begin cautiously reopening some businesses that had been closed to slow the spread of the virus.

The death toll remained at 56, while 2,796 patients have recovered.

