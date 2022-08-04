For a study, researchers sought to determine how surgical trainee participation affected the perioperative and oncological outcomes for patients having radical cystectomy (RC).

They looked into the files of patients who had RC for urothelial cancer at our facility between 2000 and 2015. There were 4 levels of trainees: fellows, chiefs, senior residents, and junior residents. Results related to demographics, the operating process, and oncology were noted and compared between the groups. In particular, oncological outcomes (overall, cancer-specific, and recurrence-free survival) and surgical results (operative time, 30-day complications, severe complications (Clavien III-V)) were evaluated.

The study involved 895 patients in all. According to a multivariable analysis, operating times were 30–40 minutes higher in operations supported by junior residents than by more senior trainees. On multivariate analysis, it was noteworthy that trainee level was not related to overall or serious problems. In a similar vein, the trainee level was not related to oncologic results.

Although surgeries in cases supervised by junior residents took longer, overall training groups’ complication rates and oncological results were comparable. The level of the trainee did not seem to affect the perioperative and oncological results of RC for urothelial cancer.

